SUNY Plattsburgh student reports racially-motivated threat

Safe housing is being offered to a SUNY Plattsburgh student after they are reportedly threatened.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Safe housing is being offered to a SUNY Plattsburgh student after they are reportedly threatened.

The school’s president says it appears to be a racially-motivated incident.

President Alexander Enyedi says the student is African American and that they were verbally threatened by a City of Plattsburgh resident.

He says city, state, and university police are investigating and that someone was arrested.

We don’t yet know exactly what happened, but he says he plans to share more information.

“At this time, my primary concern is the health and safety of all SUNY Plattsburgh students. We are providing full support of the College to the student including safe housing and ensuring access to all campus facilities and classrooms,” said Enyedi in a social media post.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

