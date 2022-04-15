A sweet end to maple season

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a sweet end to the maple season, with sugarmakers reporting good numbers, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

For Chris Elliott, the change of season feels like clockwork. Elliott is a woods crew foreman for Goodrich’s Maple Farm, where they have been tapping trees in Cabot since the 1700s. “We’ll average about 1,000 a day,” said Elliott. That’s 1,000 taps out of about 140,000 between their two locations in Cabot and Eden. “I think we’re gonna be well over about half a gallon of syrup per tap up there, which is sort of the benchmark for a good year.”

Those 140,000 taps put in overtime. The Goodrich’s report more than 8,700 gallons for their Cabot location. In Eden, the boiling continues, but there are an estimated 55,000 gallons so far. That’s slightly above average. “The trees are what make this possible. That’s our moneymaker,” said Elliott.

For Elliot, that means taking the end of the season tap snipping seriously. “We use a new spout every year and that is to get bacteria away from the sap hole, to prolong our season,” said Elliott. “The drop lines are replaced on a rotating schedule.”

Taps are thrown out, lines are left to dry and empty, and boiling equipment is cleaned of all that sticky sap. “The equipment is too expensive not to take care of it,” said Elliott.

The work doesn’t stop there. The miles of tubing stays up but needs to be checked and vacuum stations have to be put to sleep for the summer. While the woods crew is out, they take notes. “So, we will fix tubing as we go where we can. We will make a list of things to come back to later in the summer or fall,” said Elliott.

The syrup you see doesn’t just drip right onto store shelves, a good chunk of the work actually happens outside the sugaring season. “We have a really good crew. We can count on all of them and it really makes a good season possible,” said Elliott. He says it’s a relaxing but important part of the process. “It’s nice to be in the woods, that’s a big reason I am in this line of work. Spout pulling isn’t anyone’s favorite job. It’s one that’s gotta be done, but there is a lot more relaxed feel about it. There isn’t a sense of urgency like when we are tapping -- we gotta get it done, we have to be ready for that first sap run. But tap pulling, we just gotta get it done before the black flies get bad.”

He says they’ll be done pulling the taps toward the middle or end of May.

