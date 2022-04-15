Advertisement

UVM workers rally for higher wages

UVM workers rallied Friday for higher wages.
UVM workers rallied Friday for higher wages.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of University of Vermont staff and students rallied on campus Friday in support of higher wages.

More than 1,400 workers are in the newly created union UVM Staff United, which represents a variety of positions, including laboratory, medical, and clerical staff. They are currently in contract negotiations and say wages have stagnated. Thousands signed a petition pushing the administration to provide livable wages.

“We’re here today to deliver the petition that has been signed by thousands of people to President Garimella. People who work 40 hours a week at a full-time job should not be food insecure and should have wages that pay their expenses and make it livable for them,” said Ellen Kaye, a union organizer

The school responded with a statement saying that they are negotiating in good faith and will not comment on negotiations.

Both sides will be back at the bargaining table on April 27.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Alburgh student suffers fatal medical emergency
Rutland Town crash leaves one man dead
Seth Brunell
Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death
Seth Brunell was arraigned in Hyde Park Thursday.
Morristown murder suspect pleads not guilty
"Buba" Carroll Humphrey's family was on hand to wish him well after his six-month hospital...
Vermont COVID patient reunites with family after 6 months in hospital

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
NH home grow marijuana bill moves forward
Pamela Smart/File
Pamela Smart’s lawyer asks court to order sentence hearing
File Photo
Plattsburgh man arrested in racially-charged incident against SUNY student