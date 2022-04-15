UVM workers rally for higher wages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of University of Vermont staff and students rallied on campus Friday in support of higher wages.

More than 1,400 workers are in the newly created union UVM Staff United, which represents a variety of positions, including laboratory, medical, and clerical staff. They are currently in contract negotiations and say wages have stagnated. Thousands signed a petition pushing the administration to provide livable wages.

“We’re here today to deliver the petition that has been signed by thousands of people to President Garimella. People who work 40 hours a week at a full-time job should not be food insecure and should have wages that pay their expenses and make it livable for them,” said Ellen Kaye, a union organizer

The school responded with a statement saying that they are negotiating in good faith and will not comment on negotiations.

Both sides will be back at the bargaining table on April 27.

