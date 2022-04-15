Vermont National Guard hosts funeral honors certification course

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday was graduation day at Camp Johnson in Colchester for 12 soldiers who comprise honor guard teams. For the past two weeks, the group from around the country has been drilling on the procedures of military funerals.

As the ground begins to thaw under the spring sun, it’s a busy time of year for the Vermont National Guard Honor Team. Six soldiers make sure each late service member and veteran get the honors they deserve.

And for the past two weeks, the U.S. Army has been training soldiers from across the country in these rites right here in Vermont.

“When I was deployed in 2019, my uncle -- who is a Coast Guard vet -- passed away and no one gave him honors,” said Sgt. Joshua Hultgren with the Ohio National Guard. “I decided I don’t want any other family to have to go through that -- where their loved one dies and nobody shows up for them.”

He’s one of the soldiers who attended this month’s Military Funeral Honors Level Two Course. It’s the second part of a training that allows graduates to teach other soldiers the basics of funeral honors.

“Just allows me to have a higher proficiency level, and then create more proficient soldiers, so the honors rendered are to the standard that the service member deserves,” said Vermont National Guard Sgt. Sebastian Fraga.

The 160-hour course, two-week course involves a lot of detail. “When I came on the first day, I thought I was good at my job, but come to find out there are a lot of bad habits that I’ve developed,” Hultgren said.

“Every hand placement, every foot placement, every piece of body posture affects everything we do, from the carrying of the casket to the folding of the flag,” said Bryan Hise, a retired Sgt. Major who teaches the course nationally. He says the course, especially this level, requires a different caliber of soldier. “First of all, we look for that character of the soldier. That soldier attribute, the soldier that holds themselves to a higher standard, both on and off duty. In all three things -- conduct, performance, and appearance.”

And while it requires a lot of time, energy, and attention to detail, these soldiers say it’s worth it to pay proper respects to those who served before them.

Weather depending, Vermont’s National Guard Honor Team handles anywhere from three to 500 funerals in a six-month window. Oftentimes, seven days a week, with up to 10 funerals a day. They also cover parts of New Hampshire, New York, and Massachusetts.

