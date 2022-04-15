WCAX Archive: 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB’s color barrier

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday marks 75 years since baseball legend Jackie Robinson broke the major league color barrier, becoming a monumental force in baseball and the civil rights movement.

On this day in 1947, the 28-year-old Robinson put on the Brooklyn Dodgers uniform, took his position at first base, and launched a hall of fame career.

To celebrate the day, we dug into the WCAX archives for an interview Channel 3′s Tony Adams did with Robinson at Dartmouth College back in 1964.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.