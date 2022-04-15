Advertisement

WCAX Archive: 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB’s color barrier

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday marks 75 years since baseball legend Jackie Robinson broke the major league color barrier, becoming a monumental force in baseball and the civil rights movement.

On this day in 1947, the 28-year-old Robinson put on the Brooklyn Dodgers uniform, took his position at first base, and launched a hall of fame career.

To celebrate the day, we dug into the WCAX archives for an interview Channel 3′s Tony Adams did with Robinson at Dartmouth College back in 1964.

