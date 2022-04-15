Advertisement

Welch calls for increased humanitarian aid following Poland trip

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With upwards of five million Ukrainian refugees having fled from Russia and no end in sight to the Russian invasion, Vermont Congressman Peter Welch is calling for additional humanitarian aid.

Welch joined other members of Congress earlier this week on a fact-finding trip to Poland, which has taken in the majority of the fleeing Ukrainians.

Darren Perron spoke with Rep. Welch about what he learned from the trip as well as other ripple effects of the war, including high fuel prices.

