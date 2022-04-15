Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds and showers will return to the region Friday night with unsettled conditions back for the weekend. After seeing highs in the low to mid 60s for the past few days, temperatures will be running a few degrees below normal through the start of next week.

Skies will be cloudy on Saturday with rain showers and mountain snow showers. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s. Rain and snow showers will become a bit more scattered late in the day, with the chance of rain and snow showers on Saturday night. Sunday is looking unsettled as well with the chance for scattered rain and snow showers. Some sunshine could break through the clouds from time to time with high temperatures still in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll see some drier skies on Monday with partly sunny conditions and highs in the low 50s. Our best bet for rain next week will come on Tuesday with cloudy skies and showers likely. Warmer and drier weather will begin to return through the second half of the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies starting on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Alburgh student suffers fatal medical emergency
Rutland Town crash leaves one man dead
Seth Brunell
Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death
Seth Brunell was arraigned in Hyde Park Thursday.
Morristown murder suspect pleads not guilty
"Buba" Carroll Humphrey's family was on hand to wish him well after his six-month hospital...
Vermont COVID patient reunites with family after 6 months in hospital

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast