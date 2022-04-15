BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds and showers will return to the region Friday night with unsettled conditions back for the weekend. After seeing highs in the low to mid 60s for the past few days, temperatures will be running a few degrees below normal through the start of next week.

Skies will be cloudy on Saturday with rain showers and mountain snow showers. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s. Rain and snow showers will become a bit more scattered late in the day, with the chance of rain and snow showers on Saturday night. Sunday is looking unsettled as well with the chance for scattered rain and snow showers. Some sunshine could break through the clouds from time to time with high temperatures still in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll see some drier skies on Monday with partly sunny conditions and highs in the low 50s. Our best bet for rain next week will come on Tuesday with cloudy skies and showers likely. Warmer and drier weather will begin to return through the second half of the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies starting on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

