BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Most of the day is going to be nice, with lots of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures (normal high in Burlington is now 55°). But it will be breezy ouf of the SW, especially across northern New York. Wind gusts could top 35 mph, but they could be as high as 50 mph to 60 mph towards the St. Lawrence Valley. And we won’t quite make it through the day totally dry. A few rain showers will show up by late afternoon & early evening.

A steadier batch of rain will move in late tonight and through the overnight hours from NW to SE. It will be cold enough for that rain to come down as snow showers in the higher elevations above around 1500 feet.

The weekend is looking cool and wet again. Saturday will be the wetter day of the two weekend days, with a band of steady rain moving southward through the morning hours, but then bounching back northward again as we head through the afternoon and into the evening hours. And snow showers will continue in the higher mountain peaks.

Rainfall through Saturday will amount to between 0.25″ and 0.75″, with some higher amounts possible. Mountain snow accumulation will be a trace to 3″, but there could be even a little more at some of the higher mountaintops.

There will be some sunshine on Easter Sunday, but it will still be unsettled with scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers.

Next week will feature an “every-other-day” weather pattern. We’ll get the sunshine and warmer temperatures back on Monday, but then it will cool down with rain & mountain snow showers again for Tuesday.

Wednesday looks decent, but another batch of showers will arrive on Thursday.

Have a great weekend, good Easter, good Passover, and enjoy the full moon (if you can see it) despite the less than ideal weekend weather! -Gary

