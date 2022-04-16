Champ to star in new book and film series

CROWN PONT, N.Y. (WCAX) - Champ, our favorite Lake Monster, is set to star in a book and film series.

Kelly Tabor is from Crown Point. She met Richard Rossi in the ‘80s when they went to college together at Liberty University in Virginia. Over the years, she’s told him of the lake monster that lives and lurked in the waters near by her childhood home

“I looked for it when I was a child. I heard stories of it, I’ve had family that has seen it before. so it’s always been an interest to me,” said Tabor.

Tabor is now a teacher in South Carolina. Rossi, a filmmaker in Los Angeles. Now the two have put their creative minds together to form “Lucy and the Lake Monster.”

The first book is still in the editing process, but they see it turning into a series and a film. They hope to start rolling in the Port Henry area this summer.

“The main character is an orphan girl, Lucy, who is 9 years old and she’s mocked by people for her belief in Champ. I saw it like Alice in wonderland, something that could be an allegory for other things also,” said Rossi.

They hope they can take Lucy and her adventures on the search for Champ and turn them into lessons for children.

“In that process, she goes through a lot of hardships with other children bring cruel and mean,” said Tabor.

“Also there are a lot in this story about overcoming trauma and grief,” said Rossi.

They are excited to bring awareness to America’s Loch Ness Monster to a larger audience while highlighting this region of the world

“There will be a lot of locals involved in the cast, as well as we are going to have to house crew and feed crew, so it will be great for the area in many other ways,” said Rossi.

They hope to have the book out as early as the end of summer and the film ready by next year. They are planning to screen the film here and are looking to cast extras from the area.

