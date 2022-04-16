Advertisement

Crews investigating apartment fire in Essex Junction

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A structure fire in Essex Junction Friday.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Railroad Street.

The structure is a building with three apartment buildings and one business.

Crews are still conducting their investigation, but believe it started in the kitchen.

“We found a kitchen that was fully engulfed on fire when we came to the structure and that it spreads up into the attic space. Crews were able to stop the fire in that one apartment, but the whole apartment is a total loss” says, Lt. Richard Smith, of the Essex Fire Department.

We’re told there is not much damage to the rest of the structure and that all the residents are safe.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

