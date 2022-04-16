Advertisement

Faith Funeral Home’s license is suspended

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The state has suspended the license of a funeral home in Lamoille County.

According to paperwork filed by the office of professional regulation, Faith Funeral Home, owned by Mark Faith in Morristown is facing several violations.

The state says issues began in 2020 when the funeral home gave cremations to wrong families.

Recent findings found that there were times where bodies stored in areas that were not refrigerated, some starting to decay.

For now the funeral home says they have closed down and the owner has retired. The state is continuing their investigation

