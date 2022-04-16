Pride Center to host vigil for Fern Feather

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Pride Center of Vermont is hosting a vigil Saturday to honor the life of a transgender woman who was murdered this week.

Fern Feather was reportedly stabbed to death Tuesday night in Morristown.

The accused killer, 43-year-old Seth Brunell, claims it was self-defense, but police say they haven’t found any evidence of a struggle.

Brunell has pleaded not guilty in court and is being held without bail.

Although Feather identified as a transgender woman, Brunell has not been charged with a hate crime.

Prosecutors say right now they don’t have enough evidence to support that charge, but say if they do, they will add it.

Saturday’s vigil will be held at Oxbow Park starting at 2 p.m.

