Stowe sees final ski weekend of the season

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Before closing for the season, skiers and riders will have one last chance to hit the slopes in Stowe.

The resort is starting their final day festivities early on Sunday with a non-denominational Easter sunrise service on top of Mount Mansfield.

Gondola rides start at 4:30 a.m. and will go until 5:40 a.m.

Skiing and riding will be allowed on Perry Merrill after the service.

Due to early morning grooming before the service, no uphill traffic is allowed.

Sunday is the last day for skiers and riders.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.