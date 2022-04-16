What to do Saturday, April 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Take a look at what to do in our region for Saturday April 16, 2022.

It’s Easter weekend and Fairfax Community Parks and Recreation are hopeful that it’s an egg-citing time for local youth. They’re hosting an interactive Easter egg hunt at the Fairfax Community Path from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Easter bunny is expected to make an appearance, and can be seen hopping along the trail.

However, this won’t be a typical Easter egg hunt. While guests will be collecting the eggs, they can’t bring them home. Instead they’ll trade them out for a bag of goodies at the end of the path.

The event will start at the football field.

Do you love all things earth, space, and science? Well this event is out of this world!

The Echo Leahy Center in Burlington is hosting Earth & Space-tacular Festival from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

This experience is included with the price of admission or Echo membership. The event takes guests on a trip through the solar system to learn more about the earth, moon, and planets.

In addition to fun demos like a vacuum space show, mud fling, and more.

The Monopole Bar in Plattsburgh is hosting a drag show tonight starting at 9:00 p.m.

The doors open at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $10/person.

The venue is located at 7 Protection Avenue in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

More information can be found on the Monopole Bar & Grill Facebook page.

