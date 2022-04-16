BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Well, it wasn’t the warm and dry Saturday many of us may have liked to see, but for spring skiers, it was another chance to hit the slopes. Snow has been elevation-dependent today, but some locations have reported an inch or more of snow today. Steady rain and snow showers will end from northwest to southeast tonight, meaning southeastern Vermont will be the last place to see wet weather move out. Other than a few flurries or raindrops overnight, expect a mostly cloudy night with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s.

Cooler air will be overhead Sunday, but shower’s won’t be as numerous behind the front that moves out this evening. Expect another cool and mostly cloudy day with scattered mixed showers and mountain snow showers. Fortunately, this shouldn’t be enough to drench any outdoor egg hunts, although it won’t be the kind of day where you want to spend too much time outside.

Monday will bring us a brief return to sunshine and warmer temperatures as high pressure settles in. It won’t be here for long though, and another low pressure system approaches on Monday night. This system will likely have a good amount of moisture with it, and temperatures will be cold enough to support snow in many areas. Snow totals will be highly elevation dependent, such that the mountains will likely see several inches of snow, possibly 6″ or more. There’s still plenty of room for changes in this forecast, but locations outside of the broader valleys have the potential to see a couple inches of accumulation.

Wednesday looks dry, but showers return Thursday. The end of the week and into the weekend should be dry too. The Max Advantage Weather Team is closely monitoring Tuesday’s storm. Watch us on air and check back here for the latest forecasts as the storm gets closer.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and Happy Easter to those who celebrate!

-Jess Langlois

