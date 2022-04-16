BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Welcome to the weekend, everyone! And once again, we are looking at less than ideal weather conditions. That’s the way it has been working with our weekend weather lately.

A slow-moving frontal boundary will be just creeping along from NW to SE today, bringing rain showers - and some mountain snow showers - along with it. The rain/snow showers will be fairly light in the morning in our northern areas, and there will be a bit of a lull in the action around mid-day. But as we go through the late afternoon and evening hours, you can expect a heavier batch of rain coming through our central, southern, and eastern areas, with a few snow showers in the mountains.

The bulk of that wet weather will move out overnight and we’ll get some clearing by Sunday morning. It stays unsettled and cool for Easter Sunday, too, but it won’t be as wet as Saturday. There will be a few breaks of sunshine, but still some scattered rain and mountain snow showers.

Once we get out of the weekend, things will clear out for a nice Monday. The sun will return, along with warmer temperatures.

Then - here we go again - another frontal system will move in with another round of rain and mountain snow for Tuesday. There could be several inches of accumulation in the higher elevations, and there could even be some snow mixed in with the rain in the valleys.

With an “every-other-day” weather pattern set for next week, we will be clearing out again, and warming up, for Wednesday.

Another frontal system will bring the chance for showers again on Thursday, with clearing skies for Friday.

Enjoy the weekend, despite the less than ideal weather! -Gary

