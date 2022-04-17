Dive into free classes this Adult Learn to Swim Month

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Whether you want to get in the water for fitness or for fun now’s the time to take the leap. April is Adult Learn to Swim Month.

The Swimming Hole in Stowe has a mission to help Vermonters wash away their doubts one stroke at a time.

It’s never too late to try something new or hone your skills. That’s why George Kominos of Morristown is spending his April in the pool.

“I mean I knew how to swim a little bit but I know I’m not a good swimmer so,” Kominos said.

He says he could probably swim to save his life if he needed to, but he decided to sign up for free classes at the Swimming Hole in Stowe to learn proper technique and boost his confidence, and and after two classes Kominos says he is already feeling a little bit more comfortable underwater.

“If I get in a situation where I have to swim, I’ll feel confident that I can do that and maybe help someone in trouble that can’t swim also,” Kominos said. And he’s not alone.

“Swimming is a big life skill,” said the Swimming Hole’s Head Swim Coach Jeremy Bradley.

The USA Swimming Foundation says more than one-third of American adults cannot swim the length of the pool, and that’s something the Swimming Hole hopes to change, so they’re offering 140 free swim classes four days a week throughout the month for adults.

“Whenever they get their skills and pop up after doing something they haven’t been able to do, it’s great to see the smile on their face,” Bradley said.

Bradley says around 10 adult Vermonters are participating this month, and there’s still time for more to enroll. The organization recently completed a fundraiser to cover the cost of classes. Any adult Vermonter who is fearful of the water, a non-swimmer, or unable to continuously swim for more than 25 yards is eligible.

“A lot of the adults sometimes have episodes in their past where they might be really fearful of the water, so trying to get them confident and break that fear,” Bradley said.

Some other contributing factors for potentially not knowing how to swim include economic barriers and growing up in a family of non-swimmers.

And for Kominos he says he hopes to soon be able to swim on his own completely and continue to practice and improve.

“I’m feeling a little bit better already,” he said.

