Easter Sunday masses see pre-pandemic numbers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many, this Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship in the Green Mountain State.

In the Christian faith, Easter signifies the end of Lent and commemorates the resurrection of Jesus.

The Vermont Roman Catholic Diocese is the state’s largest religious denomination, and it was the first in the state to resume in-person services with COVID protocols.

Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Burlington diocese says Sunday morning’s mass with recently relaxed rules drew pre-pandemic numbers of people.

He says the holiday is about celebrating with friends and family but also hitting the reset button after a long couple of years.

“While we accepted mass by live streaming and television and zoom and all that. It just isn’t quite the same, the very fact that you come to the same place, that you stand together, that you’re physically present to everyone else and present in worship. I think what we’re seeing in the cathedral is a real effort on our part to give people a reason to come back,” Bishop Coyne said.

He says some still made the decision to mask up during the service, and having people back in-person is a positive step forward.

