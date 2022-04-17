How to prevent spreading invasive species when boating this summer

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year when you may be itching to break your boat out and get it back in the water.

At boat launches in New York, you’ll see a table the launch with seasonal staff from the Adirondack Watershed Institute.

It’s part of the Adirondack Park Aquatic Invasive Species Spread Prevention Program. They explain to boaters the importance to wash down their watercraft before and after it’s been in the water.

The bath for your boat will make sure you aren’t bringing any non-native species into different bodies of water

“Adequately cleaning their equipment before they launch and doing the same thing after they get out because a lot of our water bodies do have invasive species in them so it’s not just going in it’s also coming out,” Dan Kelting from the Adirondack Watershed Institute said. “Do the same things you did on the way in and the way out.”

They also will have free washing stations to teach boaters how to properly wash their watercraft.

