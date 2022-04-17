Advertisement

Middlebury boys lacrosse knocks off Woodstock

Tigers start the season 2-0
Tigers start the season 2-0
By Jake Stansell
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Alburgh student suffers fatal medical emergency
Burlington gun suspect.
Burlington Police search for man who fired gun downtown
Faith Funeral Home
Faith Funeral Home gets license suspended
Fern Feather
Pride Center to host vigil for Fern Feather
Crews respond to apartment fire in Essex Junction
Apartment damaged in Essex Junction building fire

Latest News

Middlebury women’s lacrosse makes it 13 straight wins to stay perfect on the season
Earley nets season-high six goals in win against Colby on Senior Day
7-0 fourth quarter run dooms Panthers
Midd men’s lax falls to St. Lawrence
Purple Knights are three home runs away from hitting a new program mark
St. Michael’s softball chases home run record
Purple Knights coast to 10-4 win
St. Mike’s men’s lax rolls Franklin Pierce