Police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - State police are asking for your help to find a missing 21-year-old woman from Enosburg.

Police say Makayla Harrness has not been seen since last Sunday. She was reported missing Saturday by her mother Jennifer Miller.

Vermont State Police say she hasn’t made contact with friends or family.

If you know her whereabouts, call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

