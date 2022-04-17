Advertisement

Police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - State police are asking for your help to find a missing 21-year-old woman from Enosburg.

Police say Makayla Harrness has not been seen since last Sunday. She was reported missing Saturday by her mother Jennifer Miller.

Vermont State Police say she hasn’t made contact with friends or family.

If you know her whereabouts, call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Alburgh student suffers fatal medical emergency
Burlington gun suspect.
Burlington Police search for man who fired gun downtown
Faith Funeral Home
Faith Funeral Home gets license suspended
Fern Feather
Pride Center to host vigil for Fern Feather
Crews respond to apartment fire in Essex Junction
Apartment damaged in Essex Junction building fire

Latest News

Rep. Welch spoke with our Darren Perron after reporting a total of nearly $3 million in...
Update on Rep. Welch’s Senate campaign finances
Vigil
Hundreds honor life of trans woman lost to violent crime
Alzheimer's disease drives families into debt
Alzheimer's disease drives families into debt
State police are asking for your help to find a missing 21-year-old woman from Enosburg
State police are asking for your help to find a missing 21-year-old woman from Enosburg