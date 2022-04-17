Advertisement

Update on Rep. Welch’s Senate campaign finances

By Darren Perron
Apr. 16, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch is reporting strong campaign cash contributions in the first quarter of the year in his bid to win retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy’s U.S. Senate seat.

Welch has raised more than $839,000 since January. The campaign secured the cash with 2,400 separate donations.

Welch spoke with our Darren Perron after reporting a total of nearly $3 million in campaign cash on hand.

