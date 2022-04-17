What to do Sunday, April 17

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday April 17, 2022.

Whiteface Mountain is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt starting at 12 p.m. noon.

There will be more than 2,000 eggs hidden for kids on the mountain. There will be two groups, one for anyone 6-years-old and under, and the other for anyone age 7-12.

Each egg will be stuffed with goodies. But the grand-prize is a golden egg (one for each group). If you find that egg, you’ll get a free ski pass for the 2022-2023 ski season. There will also be a silver egg with a prize of a free helmet for anyone age 6 or younger, and a bike for anyone age 7-12.

Times have been tough on many, so if you need some time to find your peace and relax, we know the perfect place.

Sangha Studio is hosting a Liberating the Heart: A BIPOC Affinity Space, yoga series. The event will go from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.

The goal of the session is to build community, share wisdom, and restore. It is a free event.

White Rainbow Regenerative Yoga Farm is hosting a ‘Yoga With a Loved One’ event.

A family friendly activity, if you’re looking to get out and do something today to stretch your legs this could be the event for you.

The goal is to come together, breathe, release, and connect with one another. There will be yoga mats, blankets, and other supplies on site. The event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the White Rainbow Farm.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.