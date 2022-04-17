Advertisement

YCQM April 17, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me,  we examine a rise in trans violence, following the death of a trans woman in Morristown. Kel Arbor at the Vermont Pride Center helps us understand why our choice of words matter.  We also investigate long-term care and insurance costs and why they’re rising so rapidly. Plus, a key player in the Kingdom Con, Bill Stenger, learns his fate in court.  We’ll take a deep dive into the state’s largest fraud case ever and how we got to this point.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Funeral Home
Faith Funeral Home gets license suspended
Makayla Harrness, 21, of Enosburg was reported missing Saturday
UPDATE: Police say missing 21-year-old woman from Enosburg located Sunday
Fern Feather
Pride Center to host vigil for Fern Feather
Crews respond to apartment fire in Essex Junction
Apartment damaged in Essex Junction building fire
Hundreds attended the vigil for Fern Feather hosted by the Vermont Pride Center in Morrisville...
Hundreds honor life of trans woman lost to violent crime

Latest News

Kell Arbor
YCQM April 17, 2022
Makayla Harrness, 21, of Enosburg was reported missing Saturday
UPDATE: Police say missing 21-year-old woman from Enosburg located Sunday
Fun things to do this Sunday.
What to do Sunday, April 17
What to Do
What to Do