BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It wasn’t the warmest or driest Easter, but at least showers were on the light side today. It was quite blustery though, with wind chills in the 30s for most of the day. Clouds and showers will dissipate this evening as high pressure builds in from the west. This will lead to a clear night with calmer winds and cool temperatures. Most of us will see lows in the 20s, with some low 30s in the Champlain Valley. Some of the cold pockets of the NEK and Adirondacks could see some lows in the upper teens.

Monday will be a Max Advantage day for sure, with sunshine and temperatures returning to near average in the mid 50s. The day will start with full sun with some increasing cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Enjoy the nice weather while it’s here tomorrow, because messy conditions quickly return Monday night into Tuesday.

In true North Country fashion, winter won’t let go quite yet. A Winter Storm Watch is up for parts of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and St. Lawrence County in New York. These areas can expect accumulating snow in the 5″ to 10″ range through Tuesday. The heavy, wet nature of the snow this storm will produce may lead to some isolated power outages.

The current forecast track of this costal low pressure system brings the heaviest snow to the high terrain of the northern Adirondacks, with more mixing of rain, freezing rain and lower snow totals in Vermont. A slight shift east in track could bring more snow to Vermont. The highest snow totals in Vermont will also be across the higher terrain. The higher terrain of northern Vermont could see 2″ to 5″ of new snow, with higher totals up to 6″ in the southern Green Mountains. Locations outside the Champlain and CT River Valleys could see 1″ to 3″ of accumulation, with a trace to 2″ at most in the broader valleys.

Any snow we pick up Tuesday won’t stick around long. Temperatures return to near seasonable values in the mid 50s as next week progresses. Aside from a few early morning snow showers Wednesday, it should be a dry day. Every other day shower chances continue through the work week with showers Thursday and a dry Friday. The Max Advantage Weather Team will continue to keep you posted with the latest forecast snow totals and impacts. Watch Channel 3 and check back here for the latest updates as the storm gets closer.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

