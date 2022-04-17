BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Easter to all who celebrate! The good news is today won’t be as wet as yesterday, but it will still be brisk for mid April with scattered showers. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with some breaks of sun. Temperatures will only jump into the 40s this afternoon, but with a steady wind out of the northwest, wind chills will likely stay in the 30s through the day.

High pressure builds in later tonight, and we’ll see the sky clear out completely overnight. This will set the stage for a chilly night. Many of us will wake up to temperatures in the 20s Monday morning with a couple teens possible in some of the cooler pockets of the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks.

Monday starts with plenty of sunshine, and we’ll have a brief return of temperatures in the 50s during the afternoon. Clouds begin to increase Monday evening as a pair of low pressure systems approach. The developing coastal low will feed in lots of moisture, meanwhile the system approaching from the Great Lakes will funnel in cold air for this time of year. This means heavy, wet snow will be possible in parts of our area. This will likely be a highly elevation dependent event, where high terrain locations above 1500′ and summits could see more than 6″ of spring snow, meanwhile the Champlain and St. Lawrence Valley will likely see a dusting to an inch or two at most.

We’ll see a window of dry weather Wednesday behind that system, before showers return Thursday. Any snow we pick up Tuesday shouldn’t last long, as temperatures return to the 50s by mid to late week. The Max Advantage Weather Team is continuing to track and refine our forecast for Tuesday’s storm. Stay with us for the latest updates.

-Jess Langlois

