3 arrested in connection with overdose death in New Hampshire

Police in Conway, New Hampshire say three people have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a woman in January. - File photo(Public Domain Pictures)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a woman in January in Conway, New Hampshire.

The woman, Ashlie Hersom, 34, of Conway, died of acute fentanyl intoxication, Conway police said in a news release.

A 2 1/2-month-long investigation resulted in arrest warrants for three people from Conway, Concord and Bartlett.

All three have been charged with felony sale of a controlled drug with death resulting. One person also was charged with possession of a controlled drug, and another also was charged with falsifying physical evidence.

One was arrested on April 4 in Conway and the others were arrested on April 9 and April 12 in Maine. It wasn’t immediately known if all three had lawyers.

