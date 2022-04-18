Bennington Battle Monument lights up for Ukraine

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bennington Battle Monument will be lit up blue and yellow for Ukraine starting Monday.

Those colors represent the Ukrainian flag.

On Monday at 8 p.m., there will be a one-time special illumination event. Then, the monument will be lit up at sunset until midnight for the next couple weeks until May 26.

Vermont’s State Historic Preservation Officer says it wasn’t as easy as just changing some light bulbs. Custom colored lens adapters were created.

If you’d like to attend the ceremony Monday night, arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. You’re also invited to bring candles.

