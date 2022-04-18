Advertisement

Bennington Battle Monument lights up for Ukraine

The Bennington Monument will be lit up blue and yellow for Ukraine starting Monday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bennington Battle Monument will be lit up blue and yellow for Ukraine starting Monday.

Those colors represent the Ukrainian flag.

On Monday at 8 p.m., there will be a one-time special illumination event. Then, the monument will be lit up at sunset until midnight for the next couple weeks until May 26.

Vermont’s State Historic Preservation Officer says it wasn’t as easy as just changing some light bulbs. Custom colored lens adapters were created.

If you’d like to attend the ceremony Monday night, arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. You’re also invited to bring candles.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Harrness, 21, of Enosburg was reported missing Saturday
UPDATE: Police say missing 21-year-old woman from Enosburg located Sunday
Hundreds attended the vigil for Fern Feather hosted by the Vermont Pride Center in Morrisville...
Hundreds honor life of trans woman lost to violent crime
Faith Funeral Home
Faith Funeral Home gets license suspended
Fern Feather
Pride Center to host vigil for Fern Feather
Rep. Welch spoke with our Darren Perron after reporting a total of nearly $3 million in...
Update on Rep. Welch’s Senate campaign finances

Latest News

FILE photo.
Local police department offers to check Easter candy
The Shelburne Police Department is trying to get at taste of your Easter basket.
Local police department offers to check Easter candy
The Bennington Monument will be lit up blue and yellow for Ukraine starting Monday.
Bennington Monument to be lit up for Ukraine
Group of friends save the St. Michael’s men’s tennis program