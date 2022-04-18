Advertisement

Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console

People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an evacuation.(Source: Courtesy Christine Pierson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console briefly disrupted Easter travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Harrness, 21, of Enosburg was reported missing Saturday
Missing Enosburgh woman located Sunday
Hundreds attended the vigil for Fern Feather hosted by the Vermont Pride Center in Morrisville...
Hundreds honor life of trans woman lost to violent crime
Faith Funeral Home
Faith Funeral Home gets license suspended
Fern Feather
Pride Center to host vigil for Fern Feather
Rep. Welch spoke with our Darren Perron after reporting a total of nearly $3 million in...
Update on Rep. Welch’s Senate campaign finances

Latest News

Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.
Detroit pastors fill gas tanks over Easter weekend
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Ukrainian governor: Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv
Worshipers pray under the shadow of Russia’s war in Sloviansk.
Ukraine: Easter prayers in a time of war
LIVE: White House Easter Egg Roll