Downtown Waterbury alley set to become art, music, social space

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In the next few years you’ll likely see some exciting changes to downtown Waterbury.

Revitalizing Waterbury, a local organization, is sprucing up the alleyway next to the Stowe Street Emporium.

The goal is to turn the alleyway, which is situated between two historic buildings, into a safe place for people to look at art, listen to live music, and engage with neighbors year-round.

The project has been a long time coming, and organizers say the death of alley proponent and Stowe Street Emporium’s previous owner, Jack Carter, was the push they all needed to get started.

“We also believe this project is full of art moments, functional art, taking a bench and turning it into an artistic piece. The pavers that are going to be on this ground, That’s an artistic moment,” said Karen Nevin with Revitalizing Waterbury. “What can we do to make it interesting, and murals we cannot paint on these historic buildings, but there’s paneling at the end, which we are going to replace and we can put up murals.”

Revitalizing Waterbury says it’s received over $40,000 in community donations and will need another $40,000 to complete the alley.

Paving will begin this summer, and the group expects the project will take about two years.

