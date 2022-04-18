How Clinton County is helping residents get a head start on composting

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York has a new composting and food recycling law. Currently, it only affects businesses and institutions that generate more than two tons of wasted food per week. But as New York eyes a “composting for all” law in the future, Clinton County is helping smaller businesses and households get a head start now.

With Earth Day just a week away, you may be thinking about how to go green. There is a new compost alternative here in Clinton County, the Green Cone Solar Digester.

The gates will soon open at Casella Waste Management’s Schuyler Falls Trash and Recycling Drop-off.

“We believe in putting waste to a better and higher use,” said Sean Lukas of Clinton County Solid Waste and Recycling.

After teaming up with the Clinton County Health Department to find ways to help those in the county to be more waste-wise.

“It’s a win-win for the resident and the environment,” Lukas said.

The Health Department is nearing the end of a three-year “eat smart, waste less” educational grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Their solution is the Green Cone Solar Digester.

“Has the ability to reduce greenhouse gases, has the ability to enrich the soil around us, ultimately providing a healthier atmosphere for Clinton County residents,” said Tom Smith of the Clinton County Health Department.

The concept of the cone is pretty simple. The bottom looks similar to a laundry basket. Dig a hole the size of the basket and bury it. The holes on the side are for bugs and worms.

“The whole point of burying it underground is not only for the bugs but it also helps keep odor down and keeps vermin out,” Lukas explained.

After the basket is set, you add in the enzymes that will help break the foods down, bolt the top of the cone to the basket and start feeding scraps through the top.

The digester does all the work over the next two to five years.

“The amount of food waste that comes out of that after the process is concluded is about 10% remains,” Smith said.

Clinton isn’t the only county offering them but it’s the only county offering them at a discounted rate. It usually runs over $200 but because of the grant, they are giving them out to the community at $50 a pop, but there are only 22 to start.

The health department says they will have a waiting list and expect to buy more soon.

“The hope, too, is that the sales generated from the green cones sale, that money goes back into purchasing more green cones so we can continue to offer this beyond the confines of the grant,” Smith said.

If you want to get your hands on one, you can this Friday at noon. Click here for more details.

