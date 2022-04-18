Advertisement

Inaugural Vermont State University president named

Parwinder Grewal
Parwinder Grewal(Paul Chouy / UTRGV | Courtesy: Vermont State Colleges System/Paul Chouy / UTRGV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees has named a new president for the newly created Vermont State University.

The board on Monday tapped Parwinder Grewal as the first president.

He starts July 1.

Grewal brings 25 years of experience in higher education and 10 years in biotech research.

Grewal said he’s honored to be selected as the inaugural president of Vermont State University.

