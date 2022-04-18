IRS urges Americans to file taxes electronically

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time is ticking to file your income taxes. Today is the federal deadline for most taxpayers.

It’s three days later than the usual April 15. That’s because Easter Monday is not a federal holiday, so it’s important to have your return postmarked before midnight.

The IRS is urging Americans to file their returns electronically because it is currently taking up to six months to process a paper return.

Folks at H&R Block in Williston say they have seen a steady flow of people, but of course, there were people who waited until the last minute.

“I believe that there are some people that thrive on waiting till the last minute. It makes it a little more difficult for us to try to make sure we get a good job done for them, but that’s what we do,” said Brian Reak of H&R Block.

This year’s returns will be a little more complicated than usual for those trying to meet the deadline. That’s because of the child tax credit, the third stimulus check and new rules about reporting income from cryptocurrency.

Experts say if you don’t have your taxes done yet, an extension may be better than rushing your return.

