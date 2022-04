SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Police Department is trying to get at taste of your Easter basket.

In a social media post, officers say you can drop off any chocolate at the station if you have concerns about the authenticity of the treats.

They say they are able to do proper testing or disposal on those Easter treats.

If you are concerned about the authenticity of your chocolate treats, please feel free to drop them off at the Police... Posted by Shelburne Police Department on Sunday, April 17, 2022

