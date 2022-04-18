Marble Valley Regional Transit District puts 2 electric buses on the road

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - You may start to notice some changes to public transportation in Rutland County-- the Marble Valley Regional Transit District has officially added two electric buses to its fleet.

According to Ken Putnam at Marble Valley Regional Transit, the two electric buses will take the place

of two diesel-fueled buses.

The electric buses cost more than $800,000 apiece. Funding was secured through grants.

They’ve already been rolled out with trips up and down Route 7 between Rutland and Middlebury.

Putnam says they feel and look just like a regular bus but will help to cut down on emissions and move Vermont toward a greener future.

“They won’t see a lot other than knowing they are part of something this big, and the start of something this big. This is the future and you can definitely see it and feel it when you’re on the bus,” Putnam said.

He says the two buses will offset more than 15,000 gallons of diesel per year.

The goal is to transition the entire fleet to electric buses.

Eventually, the district plans to open up routes to and from Killington.

