Meals on Wheels looking for volunteer drivers

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers.

The Grafton County Senior Citizen Council coordinates meal deliveries at eight locations throughout the Upper Valley. The organization serves 600 clients roughly 150,000 meals a year.

Usually volunteers deliver the hot meals five days a week, but due to a shortage of volunteers in Lebanon, the meals are currently only being delivered three days a week.

But the volunteers are not just drivers.

“An important part of the Meals on Wheels program is that wellness check that arrives with the delivery team. They bring a meal but they are also checking on the well-being of the clients, many of whom don’t see anyone else all day. They live in rural areas, they are isolated. It is a safety check,” said Kathleen Vasconcelos of the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council.

If you’re interested in helping out, contact your local senior center. And if you need an added incentive, this is National Volunteer Week.

