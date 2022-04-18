Advertisement

Meals on Wheels looking for volunteer drivers

Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers.
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers.

The Grafton County Senior Citizen Council coordinates meal deliveries at eight locations throughout the Upper Valley. The organization serves 600 clients roughly 150,000 meals a year.

Usually volunteers deliver the hot meals five days a week, but due to a shortage of volunteers in Lebanon, the meals are currently only being delivered three days a week.

But the volunteers are not just drivers.

“An important part of the Meals on Wheels program is that wellness check that arrives with the delivery team. They bring a meal but they are also checking on the well-being of the clients, many of whom don’t see anyone else all day. They live in rural areas, they are isolated. It is a safety check,” said Kathleen Vasconcelos of the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council.

If you’re interested in helping out, contact your local senior center. And if you need an added incentive, this is National Volunteer Week.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Harrness, 21, of Enosburg was reported missing Saturday
Missing Enosburgh woman located Sunday
Hundreds attended the vigil for Fern Feather hosted by the Vermont Pride Center in Morrisville...
Hundreds honor life of trans woman lost to violent crime
Fern Feather
Pride Center to host vigil for Fern Feather
Faith Funeral Home
Faith Funeral Home gets license suspended
Drew Scott-File photo
Meet Drew Scott, your new weekend evening anchor

Latest News

The mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who was found dead in Massachusetts last fall has...
Mother of NH boy found dead in October charged with murder
A new owner has taken over the Parkway Diner and reopened the eatery after it sat vacant for...
Iconic South Burlington diner reopens under new owner
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Vladimir Avgoustov
Police warn of sex offender’s release in Winooski