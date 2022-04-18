Meet Drew Scott, your new weekend evening anchor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Drew Scott will be replacing Christina Guessferd, who will start her position as the 11 p.m. weekday co-anchor with Ike Bendavid starting April 27.

Drew will take his spot behind the desk starting April 23. He has spent 40+ years in TV and Radio Broadcasting.

Drew is a multiple EMMY and National Edward R. Murrow Award winner for New York’s WPIX-11 and News 12 Long Island, and worked as Washington Correspondent at the White House for Tribune Broadcasting.

More recently he comes to WCAX after anchoring and reporting for New York City’s WINS 1010 Radio.

Drew studied then taught Journalism at the New York Institute of Technology.

His first job was on the island of Bermuda where he was anchor for ZBM Radio & TV.

Among the major stories he’s covered are the attempted assassination of President Reagan, the Long Island Railroad mass shooting, the Clinton Impeachment, TWA Flight 800 Crash, and 9/11 in New York City.

Drew served as Co-Chairman of the Southampton and Islip, New York Town Opioid Task Force.

Drew is married, and many of his family have made Vermont their home for several years. He enjoys RV camping, swimming, Italian and Mexican food, golf and target axe throwing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.