New police oversight plan would increase role of Burlington commission

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new plan for police oversight in Burlington. Under a deal between the mayor and the City Council, complaints against cops would now be reviewed by the police commission, though the police chief would have the final say in any punishment.

This plan has been in the works for a while.

Officer discipline is one of the key pieces of police reform that advocates have been pushing for for more than two years. A draft ordinance from the City Council’s public safety commission appears to seek a middle ground between the demand for public accountability and the rights of city employees.

When protesters took over Burlington’s Battery Park in the summer of 2020, they demanded the firing of three city police officers who they accused of using excessive force. The protesters also wanted a new system of accountability, removing disciplinary matters from the hands of the police chief.

The protests spurred a Progressive-led move by the City Council to cut police staffing by 30% and attempt to change the city charter to give oversight to a civilian board. The body would have the authority to investigate citizen complaints about cops and determine how they were disciplined.

But Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, vetoed the charter change before it could go to the voters. The mayor said the plan would have violated the union contract and would have made it difficult to hire and retain officers.

Last fall, there was a compromise approach giving the city’s existing police commission a greater role in police oversight. Now that compromise has taken the form of an ordinance that emerged from the City Council’s public safety committee. It will lay out where the police commission can have the most influence, while also continuing to satisfy local and state statutes along with the collective bargaining agreement says City Attorney Dan Richardson.

“Part of it is trying to find where can we essentially find places where the police commission can give meaningful feedback and have a meaningful voice in this process of how we have oversight of our police,” Richardson said.

The final say in police discipline and grievances lies with the city and the police department.

Richardson says where the police commission would have the most power is in the ability to look at policies, procedures and education within the police department, and to seek to review, modify or audit them where they believe there need to be changes. However, there would still be significant input from the chief in that respect.

The police commission will be deliberating this new draft ordinance coming up on Wednesday night. If it passes through, it will go on to the City Council for adoption.

The city attorney stresses that any major substantive changes to how police oversight operates in the city would need to go through the charter change process.

