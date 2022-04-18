Police warn of sex offender’s release in Winooski
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are warning the public about a sex offender being released from jail on Monday.
Vladimir Avgoustov, 71, will be living in Winooski.
The Vermont Department of Corrections says Agoustov is at a moderate risk to re-offend, and if he did, his victims would likely be females under 16.
The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says Avgoustov was in prison for a 2006 conviction involving a 7-year-old student at a camp where Avgoustov was a counselor.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.