Vt. man closes in on goal of summitting Pico 365 times

Randy Crossman finishes his 300th summit of Pico Mountain on April 17, 2022, and poses for a photo with his family.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man is getting closer to his goal of 365 summits of Pico Mountain.

We told you how Randy Crossman is doing the “Pico Summit 365″ to benefit Building Bright Futures, an organization that focuses on the well-being of young children in Vermont. He’s raised $8,000 so far.

Crossman hit 300 summits as of Sunday.

The 63-year-old woodworker has been at it for 300 days now, too, and plans to celebrate his 365th climb on June 18. He’s inviting people to hike with him that day.

Randy Crossman posts updates to PicoSummit365 Facebook page where you can follow along.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

