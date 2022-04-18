BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a Spring start to the work week, things will turn a bit wintery on Monday night and Tuesday. A developing area of low pressure will intensify off the New England coast and bring wind along with a mix of rain and snow to northern New England.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northern New York for the potential of 6 to 10 inches of snow over the higher terrain of the Adirondacks. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Bennington and parts of Windham counties for 3 to 6 inches of snow, mainly over 1500 feet in elevation. In addition, the higher elevations of the Green Mountains in central and northern Vermont could see one to three inches of heavy, wet snow.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for southern Vermont, as well as the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire through the day on Tuesday for wind gusts in the range of 45 to 55 miles per hour. The combination of wind and heavy, wet snow could cause isolated to scattered power outages.

Steady rain and snow will taper off to rain showers and mountain snow showers by Tuesday afternoon with highs heading into the mid 40s. We’ll see some nicer weather after that with partly sunny skies returning for Wednesday. After a chance of showers on Thursday, we’ll see some nice weather for the end of the week with partly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.