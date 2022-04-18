BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After yet another chilly, wet, and even snowy weekend, we will get back on track with some seriously nice, spring weather today. Sunshine will abound and temperatures will bounce back into the mid/upper 50s where they should be for this time of year.

The nice spring weather won’t last long, though. We go right back to some serious winter weather tonight and through the day on Tuesday. A storm system moving in from the west & south will bring in rain overnight, but heavy, wet snow in the higher elevations, mainly over around 1500 ft. and especially over the Adirondacks. Even the valleys may see some heavy, wet snow mixed in with the rain.

As we go through Tuesday, the snow will be persistent in the Adirondacks, but to the east, over VT & NH, the snow will be changing to rain showers, which will be breaking up as we go through the afternoon & evening.

A few rain/snow showers may linger into early Wednesday, but then the storm will be gone and high pressure will bring back the sunshine and warmer air.

By Thursday & Friday temperatures will rebound back to normal again along with some sunshine, although there is a chance for a few showers on Thursday.

And finally, it looks like we’ll get a decent weekend this time around, with lots of sunshine each day and temperatures in the seasonable upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the winter storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any late changes, on-air and online. -Gary

