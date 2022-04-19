Advertisement

Another life lost on VT Route 22A

Another death on Vermont Route 22A has Vermont State Police investigating.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Police say it happened Monday night around 8:30 p.m. in Benson, after two cars collided.

We’re told 68-year-old Vincent Thorn was trying to make a left turn onto Route 22A from Lake Road. They say Thorn failed to yield to the right of way and was hit by another driver that was going south on 22A.

The New York man died on the road, while the other driver wasn’t hurt.

Both were reportedly wearing their seatbelts.

