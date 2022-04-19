April storm plunges Adirondacks back into mid-winter

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many folks around the region are used to a little late spring snow, but Monday’s nor’easter was a whopper, knocking out power in many areas and bringing over a foot of snow to some areas. Our Kelly O’Brien ventured out to see what the storm looked like up in the Adirondacks.

The hat is back on, the gloves are on stand-by. I’m sure by now you’ve noticed the blanket of snow covering our region -- Old man winter making a comeback in mid-April.

“It’s nothing surprising,” said Kyle Shipmanof Lake Placid, one of the folks we met during a picturesque drive through the village of Lake Placid. “It’s like a Hallmark Channel really.”

With snow accumulation over a foot in some spots, you’d think it’s mid-winter instead of early spring.

“It’s cool,” said Benoit Chenechaud, who was visiting the area with his little brother, Yenis. The Brooklynites are on school vacation week and they never expected a snow day would be part of their spring break. “it’s hot in Brooklyn and you’re sweating.”

“I like to play with the snow and make fortresses and snowball fights,” added Yenis.

But other visitors we spoke to were looking for a different kind of spring break. “It’s ridiculous,” said Noah Mollica. “I’m summer people -- summer, summer -- unless there is Ice Fishing.”

Namanya Tewic moved to lake placid five days ago for a year-long culinary internship. “I’m definitely unprepared,” Tewic said. “I come from southern Europe where it’s like plus 25 celsius and this is totally different. I woke up surprised this morning, yeah.”

Tewic says family and friends back home also had a good laugh. “I sent them pictures and they are all by the beach, drinking coffee, you know, Italian style. And I sent them this and they just said, ‘Wow.’”

Whether they loved it or hated it, most agree they hope this is the final snowstorm of the season

