Are travelers ready to take off their masks at Burlington airport?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More travelers can now leave their masks at home if they want to; face coverings are no longer mandatory at the Burlington International Airport. But not everyone is ready to take them off.

On Tuesday as the bags arrived at the airport, so, too, did new guidelines for masking. After two years, folks no longer have to wear face coverings inside the terminal.

“The decision came this morning from the security directive that was revoked by the Transportation Security Administration,” said Shelby Losier of the Burlington International Airport.

The change follows a federal judge’s ruling striking down the Biden administration’s mask mandate on airplanes and public transit.

The Burlington airport now says masks are optional and what you do on your flight is up to you.

“The CDC does recommend that folks are masked when doing public transportation,” Losier said.

Despite the changes, some passengers say they will not drop their masks.

“I think it’s important and I feel naked without one. It feels safer,” said Denise McCord of South Burlington.

“We need to do what’s best to keep ourselves safe. So if we have to wear a mask to keep the pandemic from taking over again, I think we can sacrifice a little bit. But I am sick of wearing a mask,” said Brandon Nelson of New Orleans.

Others are happy to see the mandate lifted, as it has already been in many other sectors like retail.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like the mask rule,” said Hans Joyce of New York.

But mask or no mask, people say they feel safe.

Hans Joyce: Not bad, it’s pretty good here BARK Except for the dogs barking (laughs).

Reporter Ike Bendavid: You feel safe?

Hans Joyce: Yeah.

“I feel like if you are not wearing a mask and not vaxxed, you are taking a bigger chance,” Nelson said.

Planes aren’t the only place you no longer have to wear a mask. Tuesday, Green Mountain Transit announced it is lifting mask requirements on buses and in transit facilities. Of course, they ask riders to respect any drivers or passengers who continue to mask.

