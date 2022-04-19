Advertisement

Bennington Battle Monument lit in colors of Ukrainian flag

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bennington Battle Monument was lit up Monday night in support of Ukraine.

People came out to see the first lighting of the monument in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The special lighting will continue evenings from sunset until midnight for the next few weeks, until May 26.

Vermont’s state historic preservation officer said it wasn’t as easy as just changing some lightbulbs, custom colored lens adapters were created.

Related Story:

Bennington Battle Monument lights up for Ukraine

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Vladimir Avgoustov
Police warn of sex offender’s release in Winooski
Makayla Harrness, 21, of Enosburg was reported missing Saturday
Missing Enosburgh woman located Sunday
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A

Latest News

sdf
Burlington man charged with child cruelty
sdf
Scott says Democrats' pension paydown plan doesn't go far enough
sdf
Thousands lose power after heavy, wet snow
MM
Bennington Battle Monument lit in colors of Ukrainian flag