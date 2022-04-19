Bennington Battle Monument lit in colors of Ukrainian flag

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bennington Battle Monument was lit up Monday night in support of Ukraine.

People came out to see the first lighting of the monument in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The special lighting will continue evenings from sunset until midnight for the next few weeks, until May 26.

Vermont’s state historic preservation officer said it wasn’t as easy as just changing some lightbulbs, custom colored lens adapters were created.

