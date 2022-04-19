Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in a car in the Burlington’s Old North End overnight.

Police say the four-year-old entered Momo’s Market Tuesday morning on North Willard Street crying and wearing only shorts, a t-shirt, and winter boots with no socks after being left alone in a nearby parked car. Witnesses told police the child looked hypothermic and stated, “I’m looking for my daddy.”

Police say they had arrested the child’s father, Caleb Holden, 28, overnight after he tried to get into Queen City Nursing & Rehabilitation and refused to leave the property. They say he was incapacitated and was taken to the hospital for detoxification. They say he never mentioned the child in the car. Police say temperatures in the area dipped into the low 30s overnight and the child was left alone for about six hours.

Police say Holden has been charged with cruelty to a child and that the case is still in its early stages.

Caleb Holden (Photo provided)

