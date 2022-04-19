Advertisement

Crews searching for possible drowning victims in Morgan

Police are investigating reports that two people drowned Tuesday in Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Police are investigating reports that two people drowned Tuesday in Seymour Lake in Morgan.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating reports that two people drowned Tuesday in Seymour Lake in Morgan.

Vermont State Police say a witness reported seeing two men in a canoe that overturned shortly before noon.

The witness said the men tried to swim to shore, but went under and did not resurface.

Rescue crews did not find the missing men when they arrived at the scene.

Now, dive teams are responding and police say they are treating this as a recovery mission.

Our Calvin Cutler is at the scene gathering more details. He will have an update for you on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Vladimir Avgoustov
Police warn of sex offender’s release in Winooski
Makayla Harrness, 21, of Enosburg was reported missing Saturday
Missing Enosburgh woman located Sunday
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A

Latest News

The heavy, wet April snow is taking down power lines across our region and that means outages.
Thousands lose power after heavy, wet snow
Zachary Gauthier
Former Vermont trooper faces charges
x
RAW VIDEO: Scott weekly Media briefing - April 19
The Joe's Pond Ice Out clock stopped April 19 at 4:51 a.m.
Spring arrives despite snow as ice goes out on Joe’s Pond