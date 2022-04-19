Crews searching for possible drowning victims in Morgan

MORGAN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating reports that two people drowned Tuesday in Seymour Lake in Morgan.

Vermont State Police say a witness reported seeing two men in a canoe that overturned shortly before noon.

The witness said the men tried to swim to shore, but went under and did not resurface.

Rescue crews did not find the missing men when they arrived at the scene.

Now, dive teams are responding and police say they are treating this as a recovery mission.

Our Calvin Cutler is at the scene gathering more details.

