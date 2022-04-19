Former Vermont trooper faces charges

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont state trooper faces a slew of charges.

Authorities say Zachary Gauthier, 31, of Weathersfield, broke his knuckle last December when he punched his family’s dog. Then, during an unrelated relief-from-abuse hearing, they say he lied about how he got the injury. The state police say an investigation also found he lied under oath about the presence of alcohol in a car he was driving that crashed last fall.

Springfield Police cited him on Tuesday for violating an abuse prevention order.

Gauthier was a detective trooper at the Westminster Barracks and was placed on paid leave earlier this year. He resigned last week.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.