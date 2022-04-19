Advertisement

Former Vermont trooper faces charges

Zachary Gauthier
Zachary Gauthier(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont state trooper faces a slew of charges.

Authorities say Zachary Gauthier, 31, of Weathersfield, broke his knuckle last December when he punched his family’s dog. Then, during an unrelated relief-from-abuse hearing, they say he lied about how he got the injury. The state police say an investigation also found he lied under oath about the presence of alcohol in a car he was driving that crashed last fall.

Springfield Police cited him on Tuesday for violating an abuse prevention order.

Gauthier was a detective trooper at the Westminster Barracks and was placed on paid leave earlier this year. He resigned last week.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Vladimir Avgoustov
Police warn of sex offender’s release in Winooski
Makayla Harrness, 21, of Enosburg was reported missing Saturday
Missing Enosburgh woman located Sunday
Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash on Vermont Route 22A, a roadway that has drawn...
New York man killed in Vermont crash on Route 22A

Latest News

The heavy, wet April snow is taking down power lines across our region and that means outages.
Thousands lose power after heavy, wet snow
Police are investigating reports that two people drowned Tuesday in Seymour Lake in Morgan.
Crews searching for possible drowning victims in Morgan
x
RAW VIDEO: Scott weekly Media briefing - April 19
The Joe's Pond Ice Out clock stopped April 19 at 4:51 a.m.
Spring arrives despite snow as ice goes out on Joe’s Pond