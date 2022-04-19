Advertisement

Former Vermont trooper faces new charges

Zachary Gauthier
Zachary Gauthier(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont state trooper facing a slew of charges stemming from domestic violence cases last year, now faces a new charge.

Authorities say Zachary Gauthier, 31, of Weathersfield, broke his knuckle last December when he punched his family’s dog. Then, during an unrelated relief-from-abuse hearing, he lied about how he got the injury. The state police say an investigation also found he lied under oath about the presence of alcohol in a car he was driving that crashed last fall.

And Springfield Police cited him on Tuesday for violating an abuse prevention order.

Gauthier was a detective trooper at the Westminster Barracks and was placed on paid leave earlier this year. He resigned last week.

